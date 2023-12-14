RBI grade B Officers final result out on opportunities.rbi.org.in, link here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced final results of the recruitment drive for the post of Officers in grade ‘B’ (RBI grade B result 2023). Candidates who participated in this recruitment process can visit the bank website, opportunities.rbi.org.in and check their results. Also read: RBI Assistant result 2023 live updates. RBI grade B Officers final result out on opportunities.rbi.org.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Roll numbers of selected candidates have been published in a PDF. Here is the direct link and steps to check it:

RBI Officers grade B result 2023 direct link

How to check RBI grade B result 2023

Go to opportunities.rbi.org.in. Open the link that reads ‘Final Result of Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General) Stream - Panel Year 2023’ Check your result using roll number.

This recruitment drive is for 291 vacancies, of which 222 are for Officers in grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 38 are of Officers in grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 31 are Officers in grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM vacancies.

The bank has asked recommended candidates to send five copies (original) of the attestation form by post to Reserve Bank of India Services Board, Reserve Bank of India Building, 3rd Floor, Opposite Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai-400008, within two weeks from the date of publishing the result.

Mark Sheets and cut-off marks will be displayed on the website of RBI within 15 working days from the declaration of this result, it said.