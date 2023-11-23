RBI Assistant Result 2023: Where, how to check Prelims results

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the recruitment examination for the Assistant post on November 18 and 19, 2023. As seen in the past, results of the examination shortlisting candidates for the Mains round will be announced next.

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the bank website, opportunities.rbi.org.in when it is declared.

The prelims exam was held for 100 marks and the duration was 60 minutes. There were 3 sections – English Language (30 questions, 30 marks), Numerical Ability ((35 questions, 35 marks) and Reasoning Ability ((35 questions, 35 marks). Candidates had to answer each section in 20 minutes.

All questions were in the MCQ format with five options. There will be penalty for wrong answers – 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

When announced, check the RBI Assistant result by following these steps:

Go to opportunities.rbi.org.in. Open the results tab and then the Assistant Prelims result link. Enter the required details and login. Check and download your result.

