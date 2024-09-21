RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024 declared at rbi.org.in, direct link to check roll numbers here
Reserve Bank of India has declared RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination or Phase 1 examination can check the results through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.
The Phase I results have been announced for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General. The examination was conducted on September 8, 2024.
Candidates who have appeared for the Phase 1 examination can check the results by following the steps given below.
Direct link to check RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024
RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024: How to check
- Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.
- Click on the opportunities link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the result page.
- Again, a new page will open, and candidates must click on the RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024 link.
- The PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.
Candidates who have passed the Phase I exam are eligible to appear for the Phase II examination, which will be held on October 19, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: Paper III will be held in the morning, and Paper I and II will be held in the afternoon.
The time of Phase-II Examination/shifts and venue of the examination will be indicated in both the Admit Cards. The link for downloading Admit Cards, Information Handout for Phase-II Examination, Instructions for PwBD candidates using scribe, Instructions for candidates with specified disability having less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing, Joint Undertaking / Declaration Form for PwBD candidates using scribe will shortly be made available on the RBI website.
Official Notice Here
