RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024 declared at rbi.org.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

Reserve Bank of India has declared RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination or Phase 1 examination can check the results through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024 declared, direct link to check roll numbers here (Reuters)

The Phase I results have been announced for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General. The examination was conducted on September 8, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the Phase 1 examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

Click on the opportunities link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the result page.

Again, a new page will open, and candidates must click on the RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2024 link.

The PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

Candidates who have passed the Phase I exam are eligible to appear for the Phase II examination, which will be held on October 19, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: Paper III will be held in the morning, and Paper I and II will be held in the afternoon.

The time of Phase-II Examination/shifts and venue of the examination will be indicated in both the Admit Cards. The link for downloading Admit Cards, Information Handout for Phase-II Examination, Instructions for PwBD candidates using scribe, Instructions for candidates with specified disability having less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing, Joint Undertaking / Declaration Form for PwBD candidates using scribe will shortly be made available on the RBI website.