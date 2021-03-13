RBI Grade B Phase I results 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

RBI Grade-B Phase I results 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday declared the results of the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 on itsofficial website.

Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Grade B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 can check their results online at rbi.org.in.

The Phase-II examination for GR B DR (General) is scheduled to be conducted on April 1, 2021. For DEPR and DSIM -2021, the examination will be held on March 31, 2021.

All shortlisted candidates should submit the following documents latest by March 22, 2021, to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in:

Bio-data Proof of Date of Birth Certificate of Educational Qualification A copy of caste/economic/medical certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD candidates

Direct link to check RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I results 2021:

Roll Numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the Phase-II for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) (DR) -2021

Roll Numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the Phase-II-Paper II and III for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ - DEPR -2021

Roll Numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the Phase-II –Paper II and III for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ - DSIM -2021

How to check RBI Grade-B Phase-I results 2021:

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Results" appearing under the "Current Vacancies" tab

Click on the link that reads, "Result of Phase-I/Paper-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade B - DR (General), DEPR/DSIM - 2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check results

The RBI Grade-B Phase-I results 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.