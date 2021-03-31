RBI Grade B Result 2021: Phase 1 marksheets, cut off marks released, check here

Reserve Bank of India has released the Phase 1 marksheet and cut off marks for Grade B posts. Candidates who have appeared for the Phase I written examination can check their respective marksheet through the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B Result 2021 for Phase 1 was announced on March 14, 2021.

The examination was conducted on March 6, 2021. The cut off marks for general awareness is 16, reasoning is 12, English language is 6 and quantitative aptitude is 6. The total cut off marks is 66.75.

Direct link to download marksheet here

RBI Grade B Result 2021: How to download marksheet

Candidates who want to check the marksheet and cut off marks can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

• Click on Opportunities section available on the home page.

• Click on RBI Grade B Phase 1 marksheets, cut off marks link available on the newly opened page.

• Enter the login details.

• Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the mark sheet and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bank has already released the admit card for Phase 2 examination. The admit card will be available from March 20 to April 1, 2021. The examination will be conducted on March 31 and April 1, 2021.