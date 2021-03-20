RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 released for Phase 2 exam on rbi.org.in
- Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The admit card will be available from March 20 to April 1, 2021.
Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The admit card has been released for Phase 2 examination. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in. The admit card will be available from March 20 to April 1, 2021.
The Phase 2 examination for the post of DEPR and DSIM will be conducted on March 1 and Grade B for General will be held on April 1, 2021.
Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.
Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.
Click on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 link available under the opportunities section.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Phase I examination result was released on March 14, 2021. Candidates will have to submit the necessary documents as per the official site latest by March 22, 2021.
Candidates who will qualify the Phase 2 examination will have to appear for the interview round. The selected candidates will be given a salary pay of ₹35,150 per month, and Dearness Allowance, Local Allowance, House Rent Family allowance, and Grade Allowance.
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 released for Phase 2 exam on rbi.org.in
- Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The admit card will be available from March 20 to April 1, 2021.
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D results declared at ssc.nic.in
- SSC Stenographer Grade C and D result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, March 19 declared the result of Computer Based test for Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2019.
AIBE XV results expected to be declared soon at allindiabarexamination.com
- AIBE XV results date: The Bar Council of India is expected to soon declare the results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on its official website.
JEE Main 2021: Last minute math revision tips for B.E/B.Tech aspirants
GPAT 2021 Results expected today, here's direct link for final answer key
- GPAT 2021 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 results on Friday, March 19.
KMAT 2021: 6 things to know about this management entrance exam
Authors of MBBS book linking Tablighi Jamaat to Covid-19 spike promise revision
JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA scores for B.Arch, B.Plan exam
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 18 announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021 examinations.
SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam postponed, check fresh date here
- SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam: Candidates can check the SSC revised examination schedule online at ssc.nic.in.
SSC exam calendar 2021 revised for Steno, JE, CHSL and SI in Delhi Police exams
- SSC Revised Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the dates for conduct of various examinations in view of conduct of assembly elections in some States/Union Territories during the months of March and April.
JEE Main March 2021 exam: Difficulty level of paper was moderate, say students
- JEE Main March 2021 Day 3: The second session of JEE Mains exams began on March 16, 2021. The examination was held at 792 centres in 334 cities.
APPSC SI admit card 2021 released at appsc.gov.in, here's how to download
- APPSC SI admit card 2021: Candidates who will be appearing for the APPSC SI PET/PST 2021 can download their hall tickets online at appsc.gov.in on or before May 6, 2021.
CAs are now equivalent to Post Graduates: How to become a Chartered Accountant
GATE final answer key 2021 released, here's direct link
- GATE final answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can check the final answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
KPSC 10th level prelims answer keys 2021 released, direct link here
- Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday, March 17, released the provisional answer key for Common Preliminary Examination (SSLC Level)–Stage 1, (SSLC Level) - Stage II, (SSLC Level)- Stage III and (SSLC Level) - Satge IV examinations.