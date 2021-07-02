Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

RBI JE Result 2021 declared on rbi.org.in, direct link to check result here

RBI JE Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. Direct link to check result here.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 03:42 PM IST
RBI JE Result 2021 declared on rbi.org.in, direct link to check result here

Reserve Bank of India has declared RBI JE Result 2021 on July 2, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineer Civil and Electrical examination can check the result on the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. The written examination was conducted on March 8, 2021 across the country at various exam centres.

This list is provisional, subject to the candidates clearing Language Proficiency Test (LPT), being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria such as Age, Educational qualification, Category, Caste Certificate as per the Government of India approved formats etc. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

RBI JE Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

• Click on opportunities link and a new page will open.

• Press RBI JE Result 2021 link available on the newly opened page.

• A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

• Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates shortlisted will have to send the documents to the regional offices of RBI within ten days from the declaration of the result. As per the official site, candidates will have to mention ‘Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) PY 2019’ on the envelope.

Topics
rbi je vacancy rbi recruitment exam result
