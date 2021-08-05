Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / RBI JE result 2021: Marks of online exam held on March 8 released at rbi.org.in
exam results

RBI JE result 2021: Marks of online exam held on March 8 released at rbi.org.in

RBI JE marks 2021: Reserve Bank of India has released the marks of candidates who had appeared in the online examination for Junior Engineer (JE) posts held on March 8, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 06:41 PM IST
RBI JE marks 2021: The examination was held for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – Panel Year 2019.(rbi.org.in)

RBI JE marks 2021: Reserve Bank of India has released the marks of candidates who had appeared in the online examination held on March 8, 2021. The examination was held for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – Panel Year 2019.

Here is the direct link to check marks of RBI JE exam held on March 8.

RBI JE Result 2021: How to check marks

• Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

• Click on opportunities link and a new page will open

• Go to current vacancies and then on results

Click on 'Recruitment for the Post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – Panel Year 2019'

• Click on 'Click here for display of marks'

Login with your credentials and marks will be displayed on the screen

Reserve Bank of India had declared RBI Junior Engineer (JE) exam Result 2021 on July 2. A provisional list was released, subject to the candidates clearing Language Proficiency Test (LPT), and being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) in the month of February 2021. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 48 vacancies, out of which, 24 vacancies were for Junior Engineer (Civil), and 24 for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi junior engineer vacancy exam marks
TRENDING NEWS

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people

Stranger jumps on subway tracks to help man in wheelchair who fell. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP