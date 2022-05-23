RBSE Rajasthan board 12th results for one stream to be out this month: Official

Rajasthan Board Class 12 result for one stream (Science, Arts or Commerce) will be announced this month, a Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) official has confirmed.

Results of one stream of Class 12 will be declared this month and results of Class 10 and remaining streams of Class 12 will be declared by June 15, RBSE deputy director PR Rajendra Gupta told HT Digital.

Gupta did not give specific details on result date and time.

RBSE is expected to announce the result date and time in advance and for this information, students are advised to visit the board website regularly.

Over 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations in Rajasthan this year. The exams were held offline from March 24 to April 26.

When released, students can check RBSE results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

These are the steps to check RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th, 12th result 2022:

Go to the board website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the result link on the homepage.

Enter roll number and/or other login credentials.

Submit and view result.

Take a printout of the result page.

