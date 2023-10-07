Rajasthan Public Service Commission will be released RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 in due course of time. The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Pre Examination 2023 result when declared can be checked by candidates on the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rasjasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Where, how to check scores

The RPSC RAS prelims examination was conducted on October 1, 2023. The written examination was held in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The preliminary answer key was released on October 2 and the objection window closed on October 4, 2023.

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rasjasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. This recruitment drive will fill up 905 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.