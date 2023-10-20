News / Education / Exam Results / RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 20, 2023 07:57 PM IST

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 has been declared. Direct link to check roll numbers here.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 on October 20, 2023. The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Pre Examination 2023 result can be checked by candidates on the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rasjasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here(File Photo)
The written examination was conducted on October 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The prelims examination was held in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The preliminary answer key was released on October 2 and the objection window closed on October 4, 2023.

Direct link to check RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rasjasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released by the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

