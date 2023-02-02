RPSC SI Result 2021: Physical test marks out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC SI Result 2021 physical test marks on February 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the physical test can check the result through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The physical test was conducted from February 12 to February 18, 2022. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check RPSC SI Result 2021 physical test marks

RPSC SI Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC SI Result 2021 Physical test marks link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PET result was declared on April 11, 2022. The recruitment process was started on February 9, 2021 and ended on March 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 859 posts in the organization.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, RPSC has released the interview dates for Phase 2. The interview will be conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2023 in the state. Candidates who will appear for the interview will have to carry necessary documents with them to the interview venue.