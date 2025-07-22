Railway Recruitment Boards has declared RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 for the remaining 12 RRBs. Candidates who have appeared for the computer based test 2 can check the results on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025 for remaining 12 RRBs declared, direct link to check here

As per the official notice, the CBT 2 was held on June 4, 2025. The result for 9 RRBs was released on July 2, 2025. The result for remaining 12 RRBs i.e., RRB Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Bilaspur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Chennai and Siliguri have been released.

Candidates can also view their individual result/score card by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This facility will be available only up to fifteen days from the date of this notice.

Along with the scorecard, the cut off marks of candidates shortlisted for DV has also been released.

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB JE Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The document verification details can be checked on the official website of regional RRBs. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.