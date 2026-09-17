The Railway Recruitment Boards have declared the RRB JE Result 2026 for CBT 2. Candidates who have appeared for Computer-Based Test 2 can check the results through the official website of the regional RRBs.

RRB JE Result 2026 for CBT 2 declared, direct link to check scorecards here (Rajkumar)

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The CBT 2 was held on July 2, 2026. The examination duration was 120 minutes. A total of 150 questions were asked. The Questions were of an objective type with multiple choices and included questions pertaining to General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities for the post.

Direct link to check RRB JE Result 2026 for CBT 2

RRB JE Result 2026 for CBT 2: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of regional RRBs. Click on RRB JE Result 2026 for CBT 2 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Those candidates who will qualify CBT 2 will have to appear for the document verification process. The details for the same will be available on the website soon.

UPSC July Exam Result 2026 declared for Professor, Specialist, MO & other posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), and other notified technical posts in Indian Railways. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.