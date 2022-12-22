Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB Kolkata Group D Result announced at rrbkolkata.gov.in, check result here

Published on Dec 22, 2022 05:51 PM IST

RRB Kolkata Group D Result have been announced. The direct link to check result is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has announced RRB Kolkata Group D Result on December 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CBT examination can check the result on the official site of RRB Kolkata at rrbkolkata.gov.in.

The cut off percentile score is 96.62 percent for unreserved category, 90.67 for SC, 83.76 percent for ST, 94.88 percent for OBC and 85.45 percent for EWS.

The Board conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) from August 17 to October 11, 2022 for r the Posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix against Centralised Employment Notice- CEN RRC 01/2019 across the country at various exam centres. All the candidates who are shortlisted will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test.

RRB Kolkata Group D Result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of RRB Kolkata at rrbkolkata.gov.in.
  • Click on RRB Kolkata Group D Result link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where roll numbers will be given.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

