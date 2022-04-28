RRB MI (CEN No 03-2019) results declared, check list, cut off, score card
The results of the Railway Ministerial & Isolated Category Exam have been issued by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the regional websites of RRB.
“Based on the performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted from 15.12.2020 to 18.12.2020 & on 07.01.2021 and Stenography Skill Test/Translation Test/ Teaching Skill Test/Performance Test (as applicable) from 27th Oct 2021 to 2nd Jan 2022 by the Railway Recruitment Board, Ahmedabad for various notified posts of Ministerial & Isolated Categories under CEN 03/2019 and options furnished in their online applications, Candidates bearing the following roll numbers (15-digit) arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit) horizontally have been provisionally shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) and medical examination,” reads the official notification.
“The shortlisted candidates will be informed through official Websites/SMS/Email (provided in their application) about the actual date and place of Document Verification," it further added.
