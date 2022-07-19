Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB NTPC CBT 2 result, cue-offs announced for pay levels 2, 5; Direct link

RRB NTPC CBT 2 result, along with cut-offs for pay levels 2 and 5 have been announced on rrbcdg.gov.in. Here is direct link to check results. 
Published on Jul 19, 2022 08:38 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RRB NTPC Result: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced results of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT) or RRB NTPC CBT 2, 2019 for pay levels 2 and 5. Candidates who wrote the examination can go to the website of RRB on rrbcdg.gov.in and download their results.

RRB has also announced decisive cut-off marks of these levels.

Candidates who qualify in the computer based test can sit for skill test or typing test at the next stage of the selection process.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 results: Direct links

How to check RRB NTPC CBT 2 2019 result

  1. Go to rrbcdg.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, links to check list of selected candidates and cut-off marks will be displayed.
  3. Enter login credentials, if required, and submit.
  4. View result.

For more information about skill tests, candidates can check notifications hosted on the RRB website.

