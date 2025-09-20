RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 declared, check CBT 2 schedule here

The Railway Recruitment Boards released the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025. Candidates who took the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) examinations can check their scores on the official website of regional RRBs they applied from. RRB NTPC Graduate Level Results 2025 live updates RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 has been declared. (Shakti Yadav/HT file)

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the Computer-Based Test or CBT 2 exam.

As per the official notification, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be conducted on October 13, 2025.

The RRBs will release the exam city slips 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The admit cards will be released four days prior to the date of exam, the RRBs said in the notice.

“Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination center.”

RRBs conducted the CBT 1 exam from June 5 to June 24, 2025. There were 100 questions, and each question carried 1 mark.

There was also negative marking in the exam, wherein 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

The provisional answer key for the exam was released on June 1, and the objection window closed on July 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, the board also released the cut-off marks along with the results.

RRBs will fill 8113 graduate-level vacancies through this recruitment drive. Of these, 1736 vacancies are for the Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post.

