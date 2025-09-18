RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to download CBT 1 results when released

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 News Live Updates: Check the steps to download the CBT 1 results when released. (Representative image)

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to release the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 in due course. When out, candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) examinations will be able to check their scores on the official website of regional RRBs they applied from....Read More

RRBs held the recruitment examination from June 5 to June 24, 2025 in Computer-Based Test or CBT mode. There were 100 questions, and each question carried 1 mark.

There is also negative marking in the exam, wherein 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Following this, the provisional answer key for the exam was released on June 1, and the objection window closed on July 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, the board is also expected to to release the cut-off marks and scorecard along with the results.

RRBs will fill 8113 graduate-level vacancies through this recruitment drive. Of these, 1736 vacancies are for the Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Results 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can download the results when released by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of RRBs. On the home page, click on the link to check the RRB NTPC Result 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog the latest updates on RRB NTPC Results 2025, scorecard and more.