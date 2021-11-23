Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSMSSB JE (Civil) results 2021 declared, link for shortlisted candidates' list

RSMSSB JE (Civil) results 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Tuesday released the results of the examination for the direct recruitment to the post of junior engineer (Civil) 2020.
RSMSSB JE (Civil) results 2021: Candidates can check the results on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The RSMSSB junior engineer exam was held on September 12, 2021.

The board has released a list of candidates selected for document verification.

Direct link to check RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam results

How to check RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam results:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on ‘News Notifications’ tab

Click on the link that reads, “JEN 2020 (Civil Judge): List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”

The list carrying selected candidates will open

Check your roll number in the list

