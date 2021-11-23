RSMSSB JE (Civil) results 2021 declared, link for shortlisted candidates' list

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Tuesday released the results of the examination for the direct recruitment to the post of junior engineer (Civil) 2020. Candidates who appeared for examination can check the results on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB junior engineer exam was held on September 12, 2021.

The board has released a list of candidates selected for document verification.

Direct link to check RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam results

How to check RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam results:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on ‘News Notifications’ tab

Click on the link that reads, “JEN 2020 (Civil Judge): List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”

The list carrying selected candidates will open

Check your roll number in the list