RSMSSB Livestock Assistant result out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link h

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the final result for recruitment for the post of Livestock Assistant in the animal husbandry department today i.e. on September 7, 2022. Candidates can now check and download the result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB conducted the Livestock Assistant written exam on June 4, 2022. The result of which was declared on July 7, 2022. Qualified candidates appeared for document verification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1436 vacancies for the post of Livestock assistant in the animal husbandry department.

Now the board has declared the final merit list of candidates qualified for appointment. Cut off marks has also been released.

Here’s how to download

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on ‘Results’ tab

Click on the link for Livestock Assistant post

The Livestock Assistant result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Here’s the direct link. Click here.