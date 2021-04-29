Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Public exam results out, direct link

Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board on Wednesday declared the result of class 5, 7, 10 and 12 public examinations. Students who had appeared in the Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Public examinations for class 5th, 7th,10th, and 12th can now check the result on the official website of the board at samastha.in

Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Results: Here is the direct link to go to the login page to check results

Steps to check Kerala Samastha Public Exam Results

Go to the official website of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa at

Click on the link for Exam Results on the top Nav bar of the page

Select the examination for which you want to check results

Select your class and enter your registration number and submit

Your results will be displayed on the screen

English Medium Public Examination - 2021 January - March

Boarding Examination 2021 April

General Examination 2021 April

Note: Visit the official website of Amastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board for latest updates.