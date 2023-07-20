SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023: Know how to check
Higher Education Department, Odisha will release the SAMS Odisha PG merit list will be available at pg.samsodisha.gov.in
Higher Education Department, Odisha will release the SAMS Odisha PG merit list today. The merit list will be available to candidates on the official website at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.
From July 20 through July 23, candidates can make choices. Results of the provisional allocation of seats will be made public on July 28 at 2:00 PM.
Direct link to check the merit list
Candidates must choose one of the Slide-up, Freeze, or Float options and pay their admissions costs online using the SAMS (Student's Account) portal between July 29 and July 31.
From July 31 to August 2, applicants can appear at designated institutions to apply for admission.
SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023: Steps to check the results
To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at pg.samsodisha.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the merit list link
Key in your login details
Check the merit list and take printouts for future reference.