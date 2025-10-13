SBI CBO Results 2025 declared at sbi.bank.in, direct link to check merit list

SBI CBO Results 2025: State Bank of India, SBI, has announced the CBO Recruitment Examination Results on Monday, October 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) recruitment examination 2025 can check and download the merit list on the official website at sbi.bank.in. SBI CBO Results 2025 has been declared at sbi.bank.in. The direct link to check merit list is given here.

Qualifying candidates will now appear for the interview round.

Direct link to check SBI CBO Merit List 2025 Notably, the online exam consisted of objective tests for 120 marks and a descriptive test for 50 marks.

The descriptive test began immediately after the objective tests. Candidates were required to type their descriptive test answers on the computer within 30 minutes.

The selection process consists of an online test, screening and an interview.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to will fill up 2964 CBO vacancies.

SBI CBO Result 2025: Steps to download Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the SBI CBO Merit List 2025: