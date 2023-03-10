SBI Clerk Main result 2023 released at sbi.co.in, know how to download here

State Bank of India released the SBI Clerk Main result for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) on March 10. Candidates who took the Mains examination will be able to check the result on the official website at sbi.co.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Main examination for the SBI clerk was held on January 15, 2023. The Preliminary examination was conducted in November 2022.

The State Bank of India is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 5008 Junior Associates (Customer Support Service & Sales) positions.

Candidates should note that this is the list of provisional selected candidates. The final selection will be based on Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s), and Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2022-23/15 dated 07.09.2022, and the Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.

Direct link to check the result

SBI Clerk Main result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click on the Careers link available on the home page.

Next, click on the “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Final Result Announced)”

A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON