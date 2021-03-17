Home / Education / Exam Results / SBI PO final results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, check here
exam results

SBI PO final results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, check here

SBI PO final results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the SBI PO interview 2021 can check their results online at sbi.co.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:48 AM IST
SBI PO final results 2021.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)

SBI PO final results 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final results of the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examinations on its official website.

The bank had conducted the SBI PO interview in March 2021.

The bank had conducted the SBI PO interview in March 2021.

SBI PO final results 2021:

How to check SBI PO final results 2021:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, go to the careers tab and click on 'Recruitment Results & Archive'

Click on the link to check SBI PO Final Result

The SBI PO final results 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and search your roll number

Download the results and take its printout for future use

