State Bank of India will announce SBI PO Mains Result 2022 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the SBI PO mains examination can check their respective results when released on the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

As per the detailed notification, the result will be announced in February 2023. Many media reports suggest that SBI PO Mains Result will be declared in second week of February. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact date of release of the result.

SBI PO Mains Result 2022: How to check scores on sbi.co.in

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to search for SBI PO Mains window.

Click on SBI PO Mains Result 2022 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The mains examination was conducted on January 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.