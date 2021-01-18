IND USA
SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check at sbi.co.in

SBI PO results 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of preliminary examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the state-run bank on its official website.
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:43 PM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, January 18 declared the result of preliminary examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the state-run bank on its official website. The SBI PO preliminary examination was held on January 4, 5 and 6.

Here’s how to check SBI PO Prelims result 2018:

1) Visit the official website of SBI bank at sbi.co.in

2) Visit the career section of official SBI website

3) Click on the link for SBI PO results in the latest announcement section

4) Key in your roll number and date of birth and submit

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen

SBI PO prelims: Here is the direct link to check result. https://bank.sbi/web/careers/crpd/po-pre-2020

Candidates who have cleared the SBI PO prelims exam are eligible for the mains exam.

