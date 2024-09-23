SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2024 released at scertpet.co.in, check via direct link here

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT, Assam has declared the DElEd Pre-Entry Test (PET) results 2024 on Monday, September 23. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their scorecards from the official website at scertpet.co.in. SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2024 live updates SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2024 is out at scertpet.co.in, Direct link to check is given below. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It may be mentioned here that the qualifying candidates who secure the cut-off marks for their respective categories can apply for DElEd counselling.

The SCERT Assam DElEd PET examination 2024 was conducted on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Those candidates who were at least 18 years and not more than 34 years as on July 1, 2024 were eligible to appear for the examination.

Reserved category candidates (SC, ST(P) and ST(H) category candidates) were given a relaxation of two years in the upper age limit.

Besides, to appear in the DElEd entrance examination, the minimum educational qualification includes Higher Secondary (Class 12) or its equivalent qualification with at least 50 per cent marks (excluding the optional/extra/fourth subject).

Reserved category candidates were allowed a relaxation of 5 per cent in the marks of the qualifying examination.

Meanwhile, the details of DElEd counselling schedule will be shared later.

SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2024: Steps to download

Candidates who appeared in the examination can follow the steps mentioned below to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website at scertpet.co.in On the home page, click on the DElEd PET result link. Furnish your credentials to log in and click on submit. Your SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.