Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test result 2023 out, 1,200 candidates qualify

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced preliminary entrance examination result for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admissions. Students can check their results on the official website of the board secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test result 2023 announced (secondary.biharboardonline.com, screenshot)

The preliminary entrance examination was held on October 12, 2023.

A total of 600 boys and 600 girls have qualified in the SAV Class 6 prelims entrance test and are eligible to appear in the Main examination. The Main examination will be held on December 20, BSEB has informed.

Admit cards for the Main examination will be released on December 4 on the website secondary.biharboardonline.com, it added.

The Main exam will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, there will be 150 marks and questions will be on Maths (100 marks) and Mental Ability (50 marks). The first shift is from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

The second shift is from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. In the second shift, there will be four sections in the question paper: Hindi (40 marks), English (40 marks), Science (40 marks) and Social Science (30 marks).

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance result 2023: Boys

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance result 2023: Girls