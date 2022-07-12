SLAT 2022 result out at set-test.org; here’s how to download
Symbiosis International University has declare the result of SLAT examination 2022 today, July 12 at 5.00 PM. Candidates can download their results from the official website set-test.org.
Candidates can download the score card using their SET / SLAT / SITEEE ID and Password
The Symbiosis SLAT 2022 exam was conducted on July 3, 2022, in computer-based mode (CBT).
“Note : Please use only laptop / desktop to download your SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score card, DO NOT use smart phones / tablets”, reads the official notification.
Here's the direct link to downloads the score card
Symbiosis SLAT 2022 : How to download the result
Visit the official website at set-test.org
On the homepage, click on SLAT 2022 Result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference