SLAT 2022 result out at set-test.org; here’s how to download

SLAT 2022 result announced at set-test.org, direct link here to check score card.
Published on Jul 12, 2022 05:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Symbiosis International University has declare the result of SLAT examination 2022 today, July 12 at 5.00 PM. Candidates can download their results from the official website set-test.org.

Candidates can download the score card using their SET / SLAT / SITEEE ID and Password

The Symbiosis SLAT 2022 exam was conducted on July 3, 2022, in computer-based mode (CBT).

“Note : Please use only laptop / desktop to download your SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score card, DO NOT use smart phones / tablets”, reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to downloads the score card

Symbiosis SLAT 2022 : How to download the result

Visit the official website at set-test.org

On the homepage, click on SLAT 2022 Result link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

