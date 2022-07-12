SLAT 2022 result out at set-test.org; here’s how to download

Symbiosis International University has declare the result of SLAT examination 2022 today, July 12 at 5.00 PM. Candidates can download their results from the official website set-test.org.

Candidates can download the score card using their SET / SLAT / SITEEE ID and Password

The Symbiosis SLAT 2022 exam was conducted on July 3, 2022, in computer-based mode (CBT).

“Note : Please use only laptop / desktop to download your SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score card, DO NOT use smart phones / tablets”, reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to downloads the score card

Symbiosis SLAT 2022 : How to download the result

Visit the official website at set-test.org

On the homepage, click on SLAT 2022 Result link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

