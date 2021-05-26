Home / Education / Exam Results / SRMJEE Result 2021 to release tomorrow, here’s how to check
SRMJEE Result 2021 to release tomorrow, here’s how to check

SRMJEE Result 2021 to release tomorrow, May 27, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 03:59 PM IST
SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST will announce SRMJEE Result 2021 on May 27, 2021. The SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Entrance Exam, SRMJEE Result will be available to candidates on the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in. The Phase I examination was conducted on May 23 and 24, 2021.

The result will include the candidate’s qualifying status, rank secured along with the basic details. On the basis of the candidate’s rank, seat availability, and choices filled, the counselling will be conducted for the allotment of seats to candidates for admissions to BTech programmes. Candidates can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

SRMJEE Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.

• Click on SRMJEE Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Once done click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate is not happy with the marks scored by them, they can appear for the second phase of the exam. Phase –II exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 25 and July 26 in 3 slots in the online remote proctored exam mode.

