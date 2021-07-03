Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here
exam results

SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here

SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 03:40 PM IST
SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST will likely release SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 on July 5, 2021. The result will be available to all the appeared candidates on the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in. The written examination was conducted on June 29, 30 and July 1, 2021, across the country.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 25 and 26, 2021 which was preponed for unknown reasons. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

SRMJEEE Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.

• Click on SRMJEE Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Once done click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the basis of the candidate’s rank, seat availability, and choices filled, the counselling will be conducted for the allotment of seats to candidates for admissions to BTech programmes. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SRMIST.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srm institute of science and technology exam result
TRENDING NEWS

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle

African man’s melodious rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people. Watch

Google honours founder of Paralympic movement Ludwig Guttmann with a doodle

Mama fox and her tiny triplets win hearts, ‘special’ video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP