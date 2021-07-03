SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST will likely release SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 on July 5, 2021. The result will be available to all the appeared candidates on the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in. The written examination was conducted on June 29, 30 and July 1, 2021, across the country.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 25 and 26, 2021 which was preponed for unknown reasons. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

SRMJEEE Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.

• Click on SRMJEE Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Once done click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the basis of the candidate’s rank, seat availability, and choices filled, the counselling will be conducted for the allotment of seats to candidates for admissions to BTech programmes. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SRMIST.