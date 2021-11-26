Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link and how to check
exam results

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link and how to check

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2020 results. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2020 was held between August 13 and August 24, 2021.
SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results: Candidates can check results on official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. (ssc.nic.in)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2020 results. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2020 was held between August 13 and August 24, 2021.

On the basis of marks scored in Tier-I Exam, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III exams. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and all other posts (List-3).

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 results List 1

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 results List 2

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 results List 3

Steps to check SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results and write-up:

1) Go to SSC’s official website

2) Click on the link "Declaration of Result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020"

RELATED STORIES

3) The write-up for results can be checked here

4) To check results, go on the top Nav bar for results and then Click on CGL on the new page

5) Three pdf page containing list of candidates who have qualified for Tier II and Tier III exams can be seen

6) Check your results

SSC has also released the cut-off marks and the number of candidates who have qualified for Tier-II and Tier-III exam.

CGL (Tier-II and Tier-III) Exam, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from January 28, 2022 to January 29, 2022 and February 6, 2022 respectively.

The admit cards of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 3-7 days ahead of conduct of the Tier-II exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc exam result.
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
Today's Panchang
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP