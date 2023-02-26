SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 scorecards tomorrow on ssc.nic.in, detais here

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will publish scorecards of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) tier 1 examination, 2022 tomorrow, February 27. Candidates can check it on the commission's website, ssc.nic.in, once released.

Along with scorecards, SSC will also publish final answer keys.

Originally, SSC CGL tier 1 scorecards was scheduled to be released on February 22.

The link to download SSC CGL scorecards will remain active from February 27 to March 13. Candidates can check it using their registration ID and password.

“Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 on 09.02.2023 and as per the result write-up of Tier-I Examination, marks and Final Answer Keys were to be uploaded on website of the Commission from 22.02.2023 onwards,” SSC said.

“All candidates are hereby informed that the marks and Final Answer Keys of CGLE, 2022 (Tier-I) have now been re-scheduled for uploading on the website of the Commission from 27th February 2023 to 13th March 2023,” it added.

How to download SSC CGL tier 1 Result 2022 scorecards

Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Click on result section.

Open the SSC CGL 2022 scorecard download link.

Enter the asked login details and click on submit.

Check and download your scorecard.

SSC announced CGL tier I result on February 9, 2023. The exam was held from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in computer based mode.