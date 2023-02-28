SSC CGL Result 2022: Scorecard for Tier I exam out at ssc.nic.in, check here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Result 2022 Scorecard. Candidates who have appeared for Tier I examination can check the scores through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the marks of Tier I CGLE 2022 were made live on the website of the Commission with effect from February 27 to March 13, 2023. But due to other ongoing examination activities, the above said facility will now be available on the website of the Commission from February 28, 2023 to March 13, 2023 from 8 pm to 8 am.

SSC CGL Result 2022: How to check Scorecard for Tier I exam

To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your SSC CGL Tier I scores 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scores.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tier I result was announced on February 9, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

