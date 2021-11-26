Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, check here

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CGL Tier I Result 2020 on November 26, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier I can check their result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The Tier I examination was conducted from August 13 to August 24, 2021 in computer based mode. 

As per the official notice, based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations. As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on February 7, 2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stages of the Examination (i.e. Tier-II and Tier-III).

The Commission will release the marks of candidates and final answer key on December 3, 2021, which will be available till December 24, 2021. 

The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 28, 29 and February 6, 2022. The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 03 - 07 days before conduct of the Tier-II Exam.

ssc ssc.nic.in exam result.
