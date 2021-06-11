Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CHSL Result 2018 for Typing Test declared on ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link
exam results

SSC CHSL Result 2018 for Typing Test declared on ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link

SSC CHSL Result 2018 for typing test declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:02 AM IST
SSC CHSL Result 2018 for Typing Test declared on ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CHSL Result 2018 for Typing Test. Candidates who have appeared for the Typing Test or DEST can check the result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Those candidates who have qualified the Tier-II examination were eligible to appear for the Typing Test or DEST. All the candidates who have qualified the Typing Test are required to appear in the Document Verification process. The schedule for the conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly, as per the official notice.

Direct link to check here

SSC CHSL Result 2018: How to check

Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Enter the login details available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can check the result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Details of error percentage of the candidates in Skill Test will be uploaded on Commission website on June 15, 2021. This facility will be available from June 15 to June 30, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc chsl result ssc chsl exam exam result
TRENDING NEWS

The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP