SSC CLG 2021 (Tier-II) exam result out at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Oct 15, 2022 06:21 PM IST

SSC CLG 2021 (Tier-II) exam result out at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021 result. Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier-II result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier-II examination was conducted from August 8 to August 10 in Computer Based Mode and the Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination was conducted on August 21.

“The candidates, who are not qualified in Tier-II Examination, are not eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination and they have not been considered for further selection process”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check CGL Tier-II result for for the post of Junior Statistical Officer.

Direct link to check CGL Tier-II result for the post of Statistical Investigator Grade-II.

Direct link to check CGL Tier-II result for all posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, and Statistical Investigator Grade-II.

SSC CLG 2021 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next click on the list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

Topics
ssc result ssc.nic.in ssc
