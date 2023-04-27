SSC Constable GD Result 2022: Marks to release today, here’s how to check

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC Constable GD Result 2022 marks on April 27, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 can check their marks through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on April 27, 2023. This facility will be available till May 12, 2023. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and Registered Password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022: How to check marks

To check the marks, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Login to the account with credentials.

Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 marks link available on the page.

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

