exam results

SSC Delhi Police, CAPFs PET result declared at ssc.nic.in

A total of 5,572 candidates, including 478 female candidates, have qualified the exam.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:53 PM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared, on Tuesday, the result of the physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET) of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020. The SSC result is available on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

A total of 5,572 candidates, including 478 female candidates, have qualified in the exam.

The candidates who qualified in the PET/ PST are now eligible for appearing in Paper-II of the aforesaid Examination, the Commission has said. Paper 2 is scheduled to be held on November 8. The admit cards of the candidates will be released in due course of time, the Commission has said.

Candidates were shortlisted for the PET/ PST on the basis of their performance in paper 1. “Result of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 was declared by the Commission on 26.02.2021 and 30.03.2021, wherein 28227 candidates (2242 female, 25985 male) were declared qualified under various lists,” the SSC has said in the result notice released on September 28.

Out of the total number of eligible candidates, 17063 candidates did not appear for the tests.

 

