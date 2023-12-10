SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver final results out on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced final results of the Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 and candidates can check it on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver final results (ssc.nic.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission said that a total of 26,812 candidates were shortlisted for the PE and MT round of the recruitment drive, of whom 20318 appeared in the round.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Of them, 14,991 qualified and were eligible for the trade test. A total of 12676 candidates qualified in the trade test, it said.

Result of the computer based exam were announced on December 29, 2022 and the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Document Verification (DV) took place from April 14 to May 2.

“Delhi Police will take further action for collection of character and antecedents and medical examination forms of shortlisted candidates. Any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/allocation of post(s) of the candidate may be brought to the Notice of theCommission within a period of one month. Any such representation received after one month will not be entertained by the Commission,” SSC said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course,” it added.

Direct link to check results. (Check under the others tab).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON