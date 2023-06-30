SSC GD constable result 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, 1,46,292 lakh candidates qualified
SSC GD in (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau exam results released at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 results today, June 30. Candidates who took the examination can download the results from the official website at ssc.nic.in. The result for the State of Manipur will be declared in due course on the conclusion of PET/PST in Manipur.
Direct link to check List-1: Female candidates shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
Direct link to check List-2: Male candidates shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
Direct link to check List-3: Withheld Female Candidates
Direct link to check List-4: Withheld Male candidates
The commission conducted the PET and PST examination for 368146 candidates of which 146292 qualified for the examination.
SSC GD results 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the result link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Download and take print for the future reference.