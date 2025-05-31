Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SSC GD Result 2025 News: Website and steps to check Constable exam results when out

ByHT Education Desk
May 31, 2025 06:11 PM IST

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News: When declared, candidates can check the Constable (GD) written examination results on ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News: The Staff Selection Commission Conducted the Constable (GD) examination in February and is expected to announce the result next. When declared, candidates can check the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau written examination results on ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Result 2025 News: Website and steps to check Constable results when declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SSC GD Result 2025 News: Website and steps to check Constable results when declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission will announced the result in a PDF containing roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next round of the examination. These are the steps they need to follow to check the result-

How to check SSC GD result 2025 when announced

When declared, candidates can check the SSC GD result by following these steps-

  1. Go to the commission's website, ssc.gov.in
  2. Open the result tab
  3. Click on the Constable-GD link
  4. Open the result PDF
  5. Check your result using the roll number. 

The SSC conducted the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025. 

The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and it lasted 60 minutes. The SSC GD written test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The tentative or provisional answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025. 

The commission will review the objections and use the valid ones while preparing the final answer key. 

This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. 

Candidates should regularly visit the official website for information about the exam's result and more.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / SSC GD Result 2025 News: Website and steps to check Constable exam results when out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On