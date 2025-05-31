SSC GD Result 2025 News: Website and steps to check Constable exam results when out

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News: The Staff Selection Commission Conducted the Constable (GD) examination in February and is expected to announce the result next. When declared, candidates can check the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau written examination results on ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Result 2025 News: Website and steps to check Constable results when declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission will announced the result in a PDF containing roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next round of the examination. These are the steps they need to follow to check the result-

How to check SSC GD result 2025 when announced

When declared, candidates can check the SSC GD result by following these steps-

Go to the commission's website, ssc.gov.in Open the result tab Click on the Constable-GD link Open the result PDF Check your result using the roll number.

The SSC conducted the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025.

The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and it lasted 60 minutes. The SSC GD written test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The tentative or provisional answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

The commission will review the objections and use the valid ones while preparing the final answer key.

This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website for information about the exam's result and more.