SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police CBE 2022 final answer key out at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for the Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Commission declared the result of the Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) in the Delhi Police Examination, 2022 on December 30, 2022.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 20.01.2023 (04:00 PM) to 03.02.2023 (04:00 PM)”, reads the official notification.

SSC Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) 2022 final answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s): Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key link given in the pdf

Check and take the print for future reference.