SSC JE paper 1 answer key releasing today at ssc.nic.in, here's how to check

exam results
Published on Feb 07, 2023 02:01 PM IST

SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 Paper 1 answer key releasing today at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE paper 1 answer key releasing today at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission will release the answer keys for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I). Candidates can check the SSC JE Paper 1 answer key on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) result was announced on January 18.

SSC conducted the Junior Engineer examination from December 14 to December 16 at various centres all over the country. The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the Junior Engineers Examination, 2022 is tentatively scheduled on February 26, 2023.

SSC JE 2022 paper 1 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printouts for future reference.

