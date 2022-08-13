SSC JE recruitment 2022: Apply for JE posts at ssc.nic.in, details here

Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the posts of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022. The deadline for the submission of application form is September 2. However, candidates can pay application fee till September 3. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can make changes in their application on September 4. The Computer Based Examination will be held on November 2022 and Schedule of Paper-II (conventional) will be notified later.

SSC JE recruitment 2022 vacancy details: The vacancy details will be determined in due course of time of the official website of SSC.

SSC JE recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC),Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with disabilities (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.