SSC JE Result 2026 for Paper I out at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check results here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JE Result 2026 for Paper I. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC JE Result 2026 for Paper I out, direct link to check results here

The examination for Paper I was held from December 3 to 6 and on December 13, 2025. The exam was held in a computer-based mode.

Direct link to check SSC JE Result 2026 for Paper I

SSC JE Result 2026 for Paper I: How to check Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the stepsbelow.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC JE Paper I result link pdf.

4. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the names.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers cum Response Sheets of Paper-I as well marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates, will be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course.

The schedule for conduct of Paper-II of the Examination will be made available on the website of the Commission shortly. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.