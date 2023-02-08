SSC JHT Final Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC JHT Final Result 2022 on February 8, 2023. Candidates can check the final result for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have filled the option cum preference online have been considered for final selection. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I & Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online.

Direct link to check SSC JHT Final Result 2022

SSC JHT Final Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get SSC JHT Final Result 2022 link.

Click on the link and a PDF file will open.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

