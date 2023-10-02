SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Results awaited, steps to check on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will announce results of the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 in due course of time. Once announced, candidates can check their scores on the website ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates(ssc.nic.in)

The Computer Based Examination of SSC MTS 2023 was held from September 1 to 14, 2023 at centres across the country. The answer key was issued on September 17 and the window to raise objections ended on September 20. Resuts of the exam are scheduled next.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1,198 vacancies of MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

When announced, the link to check results will be shared here, Follow this live blog for latest updates on SSC MTS result date and time, result link and other details.